By: William Doreski

If You Want to Get Along

A black police officer finds

the gun in his locker sabotaged

by a nail jammed in the barrel.

If he fired it on the range

it would burst and kill or maim him.

When he reports it, the chief

chides him for lacking humor,

assigns him to traffic detail

until he “learns to get along.”

If you want to get along, go along,

Sam Rayburn told Lyndon Johnson

in the forties when men were men

and women were appendages

and black men didn’t exist.

Reading about this attempted

murder diffuses my thinking,

and I return to my childhood

on my great uncles’ plantation.

Field hands picking tobacco

told me ghost stories fresh from

Jamaica, where spirits blossomed

in primary colors, and death

didn’t always stay dead enough

to satisfy honest mourning.

They taught me how to smoke

raw green tobacco leaf

and tie trick knots that later

would puzzle my fellow Boy Scouts.

Now the pale New Hampshire

July afternoons pass with mute,

middle-class decorum. Police

walk the streets, chalking the tires

of cars parked in two-hour spaces.

No one jams their guns with nails,

no one accuses them of failing

to get or go along. I miss

the fragrance of green tobacco

flexing through red Valley soil.

Does anyone bother flying

from Jamaica to pick the crop?

Or do immigration officials

deport them with their machetes

and flasks of high-octane rum?

The hills angle into mutual

embrace, the hot light flailing

at the edge of my vision where

dark figures mingle voices

accented just for emphasis

and to make the story true.

Trapped in the Matrix

You lure me outdoors to watch

fireflies dandle in sultry dark.

No stars or moon to compete

with the sparks that puncture

the gloom with mating displays.

Why do you need my witness

to confirm that fireflies ignite

themselves in honor of fireflies

all over the world? We lean

against the night instead of

each other, crickets counting

the hours to dawn, the snort

of a browsing deer a comical

exclamation to alert us

to layers of fear and contentment.

If I reached toward the grumble

of forest I’d first encounter

a phalanx of daylilies planted

when I still almost loved this place,

before the great impoverishment.

Daylight hurts like the memory

of more flexible structures, but night

inserts its stainless prongs and feels

for the organs most at risk.

I should have studied harder

and become the pianist my mother

envisioned striding onstage

to play music she didn’t begin

to comprehend. You should have gone

to medical school and practiced

the healing that would assuage

the cold that crawls over you

even in the steamiest moments.

But this level of destruction

has educated us so finely

we can feel the heat of fireflies

enlarging our pores, opening us

to the rumpling of continents

begun when the world was fresh.

One Too Many Incidents

In a daze, I fling myself

on the bad guy and crush him,

voiding an exoskeleton

toughened by years of felony.

Police stand by, applauding.

I leave the scene by driving

up a narrow road littered

with car parts gleaming and sharp

in the lowering yellow sun.

A drawbridge across a gully

not even canoes could navigate.

As I cross, it opens, dunking me

into the hold of a sunken ship.

I designed this ship in honor

of Leonardo, whose drawings

of fanciful contraptions inspired

the idea of a self-healing ship

that struck by bombs or torpedoes

would apply first aid and continue

its world cruise unimpeded.

It sank because it tipped over,

because of too much superstructure

for too little hull. I’m here

with the ghosts of the mimes I knew

when everyone was young enough

to find mimes funny enough

to imitate. They died of luck:

car crash, cancer, drowning,

boredom, angst, and suicide.

I escape the hold and climb the bank

and find a man reading Gibran’s

Prophet right there by the gully,

his face clenched with the agony

of bombast. That man is also me,

the ghost of me that arose

when I thought I had drowned,

The pain of reading that gibberish

salts through me like a serum,

and I toss the book in the gully

and walk away from as much

of myself as I can spare.

William Doreski has published three critical studies and several collections of poetry. His work has appeared in various journals. He has taught writing and literature at Emerson, Goddard, Boston University, and Keene State College. His new poetry collection is A Black River, A Dark Fall.